Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 26 Overall air quality in Delhi continues to be in the "very poor" category with AQI at 375 on Sunday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Anand Vihar entered in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 348 and PM 10 at 330, while the CO reached at 100 while NO2 was at 73, both in "satisfactory" level, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 p.m.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 409, in the "severe" level and PM 10 at 396, in the "very poor" category, while the CO reached 94 or "satisfactory".

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 324, in the "very poor" category and PM 10 was at 241, under "poor" category. The CO was recorded at 83, under the "satisfactory" category.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded the PM 10 at 407, in the "severe" category and PM 2.5 at 366, or "very poor" while the CO plunged to 120, and NO2 at 102, both in "moderate" levels.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 328 and PM 10 at 190, in "moderate" levels while the CO was at 70, or "satisfactory".

At ITO station, the PM 2.5 was recorded at 382, in the "very poor" category and PM 10 was at 247, in the "poor" category. The NO2 was at 177, or "moderate" level. The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 351, in the "very poor" category while PM 10 reached 272, under the "poor" category. The NO2 reached 137, in "moderate" category and CO was at 85, in the "satisfactory" levels.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor