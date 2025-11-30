Delighted that winter tourism in U'khand is attracting lot of people: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has immense potential to emerge as a leading winter tourism hub and urged people to consider the Himalayas while planning their next vacation.

Speaking during the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said, "Winter has arrived, and so has the season for winter tourism. Many countries have made winter tourism a major pillar of their economy. Many countries have the world's most successful winter festivals and winter sports models. These countries have made experiences like skiing, snowboarding, snow trekking, ice climbing and family snow parks, part of their identity. They have also transformed their winter festivals into global attractions."

Highlighting that India "possesses every potential" to build a strong winter tourism ecosystem, the Prime Minister said, "We have mountains, culture, and endless possibilities for adventure. I am delighted that these days, winter tourism in Uttarakhand is attracting a lot of people. Destinations like Auli, Munsyari, Chopta, and Deyara are gaining popularity during the winter season."

He also referred to the state's first High Altitude Ultra Run Marathon held at Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh district on November 2, at an altitude of over 14,500 feet.

"More than 750 athletes from 18 states across the country participated in it. The 60-kilometre-long 'Adi Kailash Parikrama Run' began at 5 a.m. in the biting cold. Despite such cold, the enthusiasm of the people was palpable. While fewer than 2,000 tourists visited Adi Kailash until three years ago, this number has now increased to over 30,000," PM Modi said.

He further stated that Uttarakhand will host the Winter Games in the coming weeks, drawing athletes, adventure lovers, and sports enthusiasts from across India.

"Be it skiing or snowboarding, preparations for various snow-based sports have already begun. Uttarakhand has also focused on connectivity and infrastructure to promote winter tourism. A new policy has also been made regarding homestays," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the growing popularity of the 'Wed in India' trend during the winter months.

"Whether it's the golden winter sun or the blanket of fog descending from the mountains, the hills are also becoming very popular for destination weddings. Many weddings are now being held, especially on the banks of Ganga ji," he added.

Encouraging travellers to choose mountain destinations for the season, he said, "During these winter days, the Himalayan valleys become a part of an experience that lasts a lifetime. If you're planning a trip this winter, be sure to keep the Himalayan valleys in mind."

