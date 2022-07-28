Denial of a 'chapati' leads to murder in Delhi

New Delhi, July 28 A man who stabbed a rickshaw puller to death after being denied a 'chapati' (Indian flatbread) was arrested by the Central Delhi police from the Karol Bagh area, the police said on Thursday.

A police official said that the accused was identified as Firoz Khan alias Mannu.

"We questioned 200 vagabonds to identify the accused. He confessed that he stabbed the deceased after he was denied a roti (Indian flatbread)," the police said.

The police said that on July 26, they got a PCR call regarding a murder in the Karol Bagh area. The police team went to RML Hospital where doctors told them that one Munna, 40, was stabbed due to which he died. Police lodged an FIR of murder and started an investigation.

"We learnt that Munna was having dinner along with his friend. They started eating packed food that Munna had brought from a hotel.

"In the mean time, Firoz who was drunk and was wearing only short black jeans, came there. Firoz asked for food and the deceased gave him one roti from his food packet. Thereafter, the accused asked for another roti which the deceased refused," the police said.

The police said that this enraged Firoz and he took out a knife and stabbed Munna which led to his death.

