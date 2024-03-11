Denied LS ticket, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP & joins Congress ahead of polls

Jaipur, March 11 Denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Kaswan, the sitting BJP MP from Churu in Rajasthan, resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the Congress on Monday.

Making an official announcement regarding Kaswan joining the party, the Congress posted on X: "Today @RahulKaswanMP, BJP MP from Churu, Rajasthan, joined Congress in the presence of Congress President Shri@kharge Ji. Welcome to the Congress family and best wishes for the future."

Earlier, Kaswan announced his resignation from the BJP through a social media post.

"Ram-Ram my Churu Lok Sabha family.... My family members! In accordance with all your sentiments, I am going to take a big decision in public life. Due to political reasons, at this very moment today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the post of Member of Parliament.

"I express my gratitude to all Bharatiya Janata Party members, national president JP Nadda ji, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, and Shri Amit Shah ji, who allowed me to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years.

"Special thanks to my Churu Lok Sabha family, which always gave me valuable support, cooperation, and blessings," Kaswan posted.

It needs to be mentioned here that Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia has been fielded by the BJP from Churu this time.

