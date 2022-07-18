Dera Sacha Sauda chief claims his blood group changed from O+ to O

Chandigarh, July 18 Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing a 20-year sentence for raping two of his two disciples, told his followers that his blood group changed from O positive to O negative.

However, the Dera chief, whose 30-day parole ended on Sunday, offered no evidence, medical or otherwise, to support his claim of change in his blood group.

Taking to Instagram, the self-styled godman invoked the second spiritual leader of Dera Sachcha Sauda, Shah Satnam Singh, and said that before he died, Rahim asked him not to leave him, to which he reportedly replied that he will always reside inside him. After this, his blood group changed to O negative.

As per media reports, he also claimed that the blood group on his driving license was recorded as O+ve.

Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women.

In January 2019, a special CBI court in Panchkula also sentenced Rahim and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati over 16 years ago.

His conviction on August 25, 2017 had led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa, leaving 41 people dead and over 260 injured.

Rahim was patronised by political leaders and parties in Punjab and Haryana for nearly two decades due to his ability to influence the votes of his followers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor