Derek Dauchy opens up on the shooting of 'The Ambush'

Mumbai, July 12 Actor and producer Derek Dauchy, who is known for 'Across the Universe', has co-produced the film,'The Ambush'.

He delves into detail to discuss the shooting of the film and working experience with director Pierre Morel.

While discussing the stunts, and equipment used in the film, Derek said: "We knew we needed to have some top-notch action - vehicles, people as well, so, we had a terrific team in from the UK that worked sort of hand-in-glove with the Emirati military.

"They all worked together to really make sure that the vehicles were kind of the star of the show in addition to our cast, but really those vehicles had to be real and believable. We had to be able to show damage to those vehicles in a real and believable way which is why we had some tremendous special effects team on board from France and George Demetrau, who is a genius as far as effects go."

"He was able to really create explosives, RPGs, bullet hits and any number of things that really show these vehicles really being attacked in a way that felt very realistic while still trying to minimise the damage done to the actual vehicle. So, those were really the keys to trying to pull this off and make that work.

"Sharing his experience of working with Pierre Morel, Derek added: "We knew it was going to be a big action movie, you know, a war movie with things blowing up everywhere and guns firing pretty much from the jump."

"Pierre's a terrific storyteller, and we've both really worked hard with the writers on the script as well just to really kind of dig down because originally, we spent more time setting up the antagonists in the story, and we kind of both came to the same conclusion that we need to tell the story about the men that were there," Derek concluded.During the Yemen War, the Emirati soldiers headquartered in Mocha, Yemen are dispatched on a mission.

'The Ambush' is about how three of these soldiers are attacked in enemy territory, and their captain organises a daring rescue effort.

'The Ambush' produced by Derek Dauchy and Jennifer Roth, directed by Pierre Morel will premiere on July 15 on Lionsgate Play.

