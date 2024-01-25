Derek O'Brien Reveals Reasons Behind TMC's Decision to Break Alliance with Congress

Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's declaration of her party's solo venture in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state has led to a public blame game with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien, holding Chowdhury solely accountable for the alliance breakdown, accused him of echoing BJP sentiments.

Speaking with ANI, O'Brien expressed his displeasure with the Congress State unit President, asserting, "The INDIA alliance has two main detractors: BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He speaks the language of the BJP. The three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal: 1. Adhir Chowdhury 2. Adhir Chowdhury 3. Adhir Chowdhury." This rift emerged after Banerjee's announcement that TMC would contest the Lok Sabha polls independently in the state.

Mamata Banerjee clarified, "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country, but we are a secular party, and in Bengal, we alone will defeat the BJP." This decision dealt a blow to the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance formed seven months ago to challenge the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, entered Bengal today. Gandhi adopted a conciliatory tone, emphasizing unity against injustice. "I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you...BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence, and injustice. So, the INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together," he stated.

Despite the apparent divide, Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, reiterated Mamata Banerjee's importance in the INDIA bloc, comprising 28 parties. "TMC is an important pillar of INDIA bloc. Mamata Banerjee is an experienced and energetic leader of the country, a tall leader. We respect her...Everyone knows that she holds a special place and identity in the politics of our country. I am very confident that she too wants to defeat the BJP, we also want the same. We will fight together. We will make INDIA Alliance successful. That is our duty," Ramesh affirmed.