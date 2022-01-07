Derek O'Brien says 'Tek Fog' app could jeopardise national security, seeks discussion by Standing Committee on Home

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday wrote to Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home, for discussion concerning app 'Tek Fog' saying "usage of manipulative technologies is a severe danger to national and citizens' security".

"As a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, under your Chairmanship, I write to bring to your immediate attention a matter that has serious ramifications and could jeopardize national security. On 6 January 2022, media outlet The Wire reported on the existence of a social media manipulator and hijacker software application by the name of 'Tek Fog'," Derek O'Brien said in his letter.

The parliamentary Standing Committee on Home is headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma.

The TMC MP said that "the existence and usage of manipulative technologies like Tek Fog is a severe danger to national and citizens' security, a violation of our fundamental rights to privacy and free speech, an exploitation of public discourse, and a defilement of the country's democracy and security".

"It is imperative that this matter be taken cognizance of, by the members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs which deals with matters of national security. I therefore request you to take up this matter for discussion in the forthcoming meeting of the Committee," he said in the letter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor