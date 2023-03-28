Designer Anishka Jaisinghani released from Byculla jail today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Designer shka Jaisingh was released from Byculla jail on Tuesday after she was granted bail by a special court on Monday.

On Monday, a special court in Mumbai granted bail to ksha Jaisingh (25), a law student arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly blackmailing and demanding Rs 10 crore from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On March 16, officials of Mumbai police arrested Jaisingh from Ulhasnagar.

The arrest was made after Fadnavis filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging she was threatened and offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore by an acquaintance named shka, a designer.

"A case was registered against a woman designer, ksha and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe Rs 1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis," Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

shka had known the Deputy Chief Minister's wife for over 16 months, police said.

After receiving calls and messages on her phone Amruta lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station on Thursday, police said.

The Mumbai Police is now searching for the second accused, l Jaisingh, father of shka.

Police said that shka's father, who is also a bookie, is booked in 16 cases and is absconding for five years.

