Despite ED custody, Delhi CM Kejriwal prioritises people over self, says Atishi

New Delhi, March 24 Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, despite being in the Enforcement Directorate's custody, was more concerned about the people of the national capital than himself.

“Arvind Kejriwal, while in ED custody, has sent directives to me as the Water Minister - to promptly address the water and sewage issues faced by Delhiites, and to arrange for an adequate number of water tankers during the summers,” said Atishi, while addressing a press conference.

“When I read these directives, tears welled up in my eyes. I wondered what kind of person he is, who amidst such adverse circumstances, isn't thinking about himself but rather about the people of Delhi,” she said.

“Arvind Kejriwal doesn't just consider himself the Chief Minister of Delhi; he sees every Delhiite as a member of his own family. So, as a son, as an elder brother, even in custody, he is constantly worried about the concerns of his family of two crore people in Delhi. He is thinking only about the welfare of Delhiites,” she further said.

In the midst of discussions regarding his ability to perform his duties as the CM, while in custody, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had issued the first order from the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody.

The directive pertained to the water supply of the national capital, and it was conveyed by the Chief Minister through a memorandum to Delhi Minister Atishi, who oversees the concerned portfolio.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor