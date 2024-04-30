Devender Yadav Appointed Interim President of Delhi Congress After Arvinder Singh Lovely's Exit

The Congress party appointed party leader Devender Yadav as the interim president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect on Tuesday. He replaces Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently resigned as chief of the Congress' Delhi unit, on Monday expressed his disappointment within the party ranks and said that he was not able to work under the current system.

Arvinder Singh held the position of president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (Delhi PCC) from 2013 to 2015, and again from 2023 to 2024 In 1998, he was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly as the youngest MLA from Gandhi Nagar constituency. He was again elected in 2003, 2008 & 2013.He has also been the Minister for Urban Development & Revenue, Education, Transport, Tourism, Languages, Gurudwara Election, Local Bodies & Gurudwara Administration in the Sheila Dikshit government of Delhi.

Devender Yadav appointed as the interim President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/6ocbNaZgeP — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2024

In his tenure as Transport Minister, he sanctioned the monorail addressing the congestion problem and introduced budget Radio Taxis. In addition, he constructed 14 new DTC Depots, including Millennium Depot (1, 2, 3 & 4), Narela , Kanjhawala (1 & 2), Dwarka (Sector 2 & 8), Ghumanhera, Rajghat, Tehkhand. He also introduced 4 DTC Terminals in Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka Sector 18, Vishwas Nagar & Shakurbasti.