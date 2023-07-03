Devotees from across the country throng ancient Shiva temple in Agra on Guru Purnima

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 : Devotees from all over the country thronged the Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple in Agra's Rawatpara on Guru Purnima on Monday.

According to officials, devotees started worshipping Lord Shiva in the early morning and visited Shivalaya to worship the deity and seek his blessings.

"Devotees had started worshipping Lord Shiva since the morning. Devotees reach Shivalaya to worship Baba Bholenath and are worshipping Lord Shiva for their wishes," they said.

Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple Mahant Yogesh Puri said that there will be nine Mondays in the month of Sawan and as per the rituals, the devotees will perform the sacred bath on these days that would be completed on a full moon.

"There will be nine Mondays in the month of Sawan. On these days the sacred bath will be performed and will be finished as per rituals only on a full moon," said Mahant Yogesh Puri.

As per the officials, the Guru Purnima festival is being celebrated enthusiastically today in Prayagraj, the king of pilgrimages.

Prayagraj Jagat guru Ramanujacharya Sridharacharya said a large number of devotees took a dip at the confluence of holy Ganga and Yamuna. The Jagat guru also added that the disciples received blessings from their Gurus, he added.

As per the officials, the religious festival of Guru Purnima is being celebrated with great pomp in Varanasi by devotees from across the country.

"Devotees from every corner of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi have come to worship the deity at the Aghor Peeth, Baba Keenaram Sthal and the Krim Kund in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh," they said.

In the Krim Kund Ashram located in Bhelupur, Varanasi, late at night, devotees worshipped their Guru by standing in queues, they added.

The officials also said that the general devotees were allowed access to Baba Keenaram's Samadhi Sthal after the morning aarti at Krim Kund Ashram.

"This Sthal is accessible to regular worshippers only once a year. The worshippers prostrate themselves at the Guru's feet all day long at the Krim Kund Ashram," said the officials further.

Guru Purnima is traditionally celebrated to honour one's personal spiritual masters or teachers. According to the Hindu Calendar, it is celebrated on the day of the full moon (Purnima) during the Ashadha month (June-July). The occasion of Guru Purnima is celebrated with religious rituals, such as Guru puja, which are performed in reverence of the guru or instructor. On this day, followers worship their guru or give them homage.

