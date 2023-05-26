Deworming goes wrong, 175 sheep die in UP district
By IANS | Published: May 26, 2023 10:48 AM 2023-05-26T10:48:03+5:30 2023-05-26T11:00:17+5:30
Gorakhpur (UP), May 26 As many as 175 sheep have died in Bhaksa village of Gorakhpur district after being administered medication for deworming.
The animals belonged to one Naresh Pal, a resident of Bhaksa village.
He said that every year, he deworms the sheep and gets the medicine for the same from a veterinary hospital in Sant Kabir Nagar.
"This time, the doctor there gave me a different medicine. I returned home and gave the same to about 200 sheep and after two to three hours, the animals started dying. I informed the police and the block chief Shashi Pratap Singh came to the spot and informed the sub-divisional magistrate," he said.
