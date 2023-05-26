Deworming goes wrong, 175 sheep die in UP district

Gorakhpur (UP), May 26 As many as 175 sheep have died in Bhaksa village of Gorakhpur district after being administered medication for deworming.

The animals belonged to one Naresh Pal, a resident of Bhaksa village.

He said that every year, he deworms the sheep and gets the medicine for the same from a veterinary hospital in Sant Kabir Nagar.

"This time, the doctor there gave me a different medicine. I returned home and gave the same to about 200 sheep and after two to three hours, the animals started dying. I informed the police and the block chief Shashi Pratap Singh came to the spot and informed the sub-divisional magistrate," he said.

