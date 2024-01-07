DGCA directs Indian air operators asked to check Boeing 737-8 planes after Alaska Airlines mishap

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday directed Indian air operators to carry out immediately a one-time inspection of the emergency exits on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet. The development comes after an Alaska Airlines flight, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members had to make an emergency landing after an exit door blew mid air.The Alaska Airlines aircraft was a Boeing 737-9. While no Indian air operator has the same aircraft as part of their fleet, the DGCA asked airlines to inspect their Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft.

The directive comes after an Alaska Airlines plane's outer section, including a window, fell off mid-air and the aircraft involved was Boeing 737-9 Max.Indian carriers do not have Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft in their fleets now.The DGCA official said the latest directive is an abundant precautionary measure."The DGCA has directed all the Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet," the official said.The official also said that pursuant to the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft, there have been no inputs or guidance from Boeing so far. When asked whether flight schedules could be impacted by the inspection, the official replied in the negative."No, these one-time checks will be done during the night halt of aircraft," the official said.In their fleets, Akasa Air has 22 Max planes, SpiceJet has more than 10 such planes and Air India Express has 9 such aircraft."We do not have any 737-9 Max in our fleet. SpiceJet will adhere to the DGCA directive on the Max-8," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.