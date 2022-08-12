DGCA Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Consultant Posts in DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released a notification for the recruitment of Consultant posts. 50 vacancies for the post of Consultant will be filled under this recruitment. For this you have to apply offline. The last date to apply for this recruitment is 18th August 2022. Aspirants should apply as soon as possible as only few days are left.

Recruitment details

50 vacancies for the post of Consultant will be filled by DGCA under this recruitment.

Details of vacancies

Consultant (Dangerous Goods Inspector) : 3 Posts

Consultant (Deputy Director Operations) : 1 post

Consultant (Assistant Director Operations) : 1 post

Aerodrome Standards Consultant : 14 Posts

Consultant (Assistant Director) : 2 Posts

Advisor (Legal Officer) : 2 Posts

Consultant (Flight Qualification) : 27 Posts

Important Dates

Starting Date of Offline Application Process : 01 August 2022

Last Date to Apply Offline : 18 August 2022

Educational Qualification

Interested candidate applying under this recruitment process should have completed graduation in civil discipline from a recognized university.

Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates interested in this recruitment should be 63 years and not more than,

How much salary will you get?

The selected candidates under this recruitment drive will be paid 55 thousand to 75 thousand rupees per month.

How will the selection process be?

Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written test and interview.

How and where to apply?

Interested candidates to apply for this recruitment can visit the official website www.dgca.gov.in and download the application form. After this the candidate should fill the form before the last date and send it to the address given in the notification. Do not forget to attach the required documents along with the application.

