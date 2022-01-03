Dharmendra Pradhan launches NEAT 3.0, AICTE-prescribed technical books in regional languages

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched NEAT 3.0, a single platform to provide the best-developed ed-tech solutions and courses to students of the country.

The minister also launched AICTE-prescribed technical books in regional languages.Speaking on the occasion, he said that NEAT will be a game-changer in bridging the digital divide, especially among the economically disadvantaged students and also in fulfilling the knowledge-based requirement of India and the world.

The Minister informed that 58 global and Indian start-up ed-tech companies are onboard NEAT and are offering 100 courses and e-resources for bettering learning outcomes, developing employable skills and overcoming learning loss.

He said that the e-content and resources and digital frameworks like NEAT are a step in the right direction in minimising learning loss.

The Minister encouraged AICTE to integrate courses in NEAT with skill India to tap the opportunities in emerging areas of skilling to boost employability.

According to an official release, he urged that AICTE and ed-tech companies to offer e-resources in the least possible cost.

Pradhan complimented the global ed-tech companies and Indian start-ups who are a part of NEAT 3.0 and said that all ed-techs are welcome to work with a collaborative approach for making education accessible and affordable.

But ed-techs must remember that there is no place for monopoly and exploitation, he added.The minister said more than 12 lakh socially and economically disadvantaged students have received free ed-tech course coupons worth over Rs 253 crore under NEAT 3.0.

"This is one of the biggest gift to the student community from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new year 2022," he said.The minister said India will lead the global economy in the 21st century and will be the most preferred market for trade and economy.

On technical books in regional languages, Pradhan said that India's diverse languages are its strength and harnessing them a key to building an innovative society.

He said that learning in regional languages will further develop the critical thinking capacity and "enable our youth to become global citizens".

The release said National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) is an initiative to provide the use of best-developed technological solutions in the education sector on a single platform for learners' convenience to enhance the employability of the youth.

These solutions use Artificial Intelligence for a personalized and customized learning experience for better learning outcomes and skill development in the niche areas.

AICTE is acting as the facilitator in the process while ensuring that the solutions are freely available to a large number of socially and economically backward students. NEAT has 58 education technology companies with 100 products that help to develop employable skills, capacity building, and bridge learning gaps, the release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

