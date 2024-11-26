Digital Life Certificates issued to pensioners cross record 1 crore mark

New Delhi, Nov 26 Issue of Digital Life Certificates (DLC), introduced for the convenience of pensioners and elder citizens, has crossed the record one crore mark in the ongoing campaign DLC 3.0, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Minister in charge of the Department of Personnel and Pensions Jitendra Singh said: "This landmark will go a long way in bringing ease of living for elder citizens and live up to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as expressed by him in the recent episode of Mann Ki Baat last Sunday."

PM Modi, in the 116th episode of Mann Ki Baat, had said: "Now, by enabling the Digital Life Certificate, things have become very simple; the elderly do not have to go to the bank. The elderly do not face any problems on account of technology. Making the elderly tech savvy. Today, with such efforts, the number of people receiving Digital Life certificates has crossed the 80 lakh mark. Among these, more than 2 lakhs are such elderly people whose age has crossed even 80."

Singh said: "The vision of Prime Minister Modi for Digital Empowerment of Pensioners is being achieved through the successful implementation of DLC Campaign 3.0. All key stakeholders – Pension disbursing banks, Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare, Controller General of Defence Accounts, Ministry of Railways, Department of Telecom, Department of Posts, IPPB, UIDAI and Pensioners Welfare Associations are working with a whole of government approach to realise the vision of Digital Empowerment of Pensioners."

Singh had launched the nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 for Digital Empowerment of Pensioners from the National Media Centre in Delhi. The DLC Campaign 3.0 is being held in 800 cities and towns across the country from November 1-30. As many as 1,984 camps have been held from November 1-25 and 1.8 lakh postmen have been deployed across the country.

There has been a 202 times increase in DLCs submitted through Face Authentication under DLC Campaign 3.0. As part of the Campaign, 5 Mega camps have been organised - 3 in Delhi, and 1 each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, involving all stakeholders.

During the camps, Pensioners and Pensioners’ Welfare Associations conveyed that the development of Digital Life Certificates was a huge step towards making life easy for pensioners, particularly the old, disabled, and those hospitalised.

Singh said: "This achievement is a testament to the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to harnessing digital tools for the benefit of every pensioner."

