Digvijaya Singh changes meaning of everything: Anil Vij on Singh's remark on Veer Savarkar

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Saturday slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his remark on Veer Savarkar and said that the latter has the habit of changing the meaning of everything.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Vij said, "Digvijaya Singh has a habit to change the meaning of everything. I do not want to comment on any of his statements."

On December 25, Digvijay Singh during Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Bhopal said, "Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef."

The Haryana Minister further alleged that there was a political ambition behind the farmers' agitation and said, "This is why they stretched the agitation."

His comment came as 22 farmer unions have floated a new political party named 'Samyukt Samaj Morcha' which will make its electoral debut in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Vij also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years and the 'precaution dose' for frontline warriors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3 and healthcare and frontline workers will be given a 'precaution dose' from January 10 next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor