Dileshwar Kamait to be JD-U leader in Lok Sabha, RJD gives charge to Abhay Kushwaha

Patna/New Delhi, June 26 The JD-U and the RJD announced the names of the leaders of the parliamentary party in both houses of the Parliament.

The JD-U has named its Supaul MP Dileshwar Kamait to lead the party in the Lok Sabha while Sanjay Jha will be the leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Kamait, who hails from the Mahadalit community, was elected from Supaul for the second time. His appointment is seen as a message by JD-U President and Bihar Chief Minister to the Mahadalit community. He succeeds Lalan Singh, the parliamentary party leader between 2019 to 2024, who has now become a Union Minister.

Jha, the party leader in the Rajya Sabha, is considered very close to Nitish Kumar. He had been the Water Resources Minister in Bihar earlier.

He has thanked Nitish Kumar for the responsibility. "This is a proud moment for me. You (Nitish Kumar) have expressed faith in me by entrusting me with a big responsibility, I will fulfil it with complete loyalty and dedication,” Jha said in a post on X.

On the other hand, the RJD has made Abhay Kushwaha the leader of the parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha while former Union Minister Prem Chandra Gupta has been given this responsibility in the Rajya Sabha. While Gupta is close to party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Kushwaha had left the JD-U to join the RJD ahead of the Lok Sabha election and won from Aurangabad. His appointment is seen as a message to the Kushwaha community.

