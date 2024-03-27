Dilip Ghosh Apologises for Comments on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh issued an apology for his comments regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which had sparked significant controversy.

Hours after the BJP demanded an explanation from Ghosh, the apology was issued, following a purported video clip in which Ghosh was heard mocking the family background of Banerjee.

Maintaining that his party and other people have reservations about his choice of words, Ghosh said, “If it is so, I am sorry for that.” The TMC filed a complaint with the Election Commission against him over his comments, alleging that it violated the model code of conduct (MCC).

Ghosh, the former state BJP president, stated that he holds no personal grudge against the chief minister. He said, This is not the first time that a controversy has erupted over my comments since I say it on the face of anyone who does any wrong.

While addressing reporters in Durgapur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and she must identify her own father. When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father, Dilip Ghosh said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India against Ghosh for his comments directed at Banerjee. TMC asserted that the BJP leader breached the Model Code of Conduct by making personal remarks. Referring to the clause within the poll code, which prohibits any political party or candidate from engaging in activities or making statements amounting to an attack on personal life or being malicious or offensive to decency and morality, the ruling party in West Bengal urged the Election Commission to promptly address the matter and take appropriate action against Ghosh.



