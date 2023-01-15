Directed police to take strict actions, says Maharashtra Dy CM on Mafia rule in industrial area

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that police officers have been directed to take strict action against those who harass people associated with the industrial area in Pune.

While addressing the people after inaugurating several development works in Pune, Maharashtra Home Minister Fadnavis said that the city of Pune is changing a lot these days, many industries are flourishing in the industrial areas in Pune but there are some mafias present in these industrial areas, who threaten, blackmails, and extort money from industrialists. Such mafia people will not be spared, strict instructions have been given to the police in this regard.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "Today itself I have directed the police that if any businessman is harassed in any way in the industrial area of Pune, then whether he belongs to any party group or any caste or religion, strict action must be followed. It is our misfortune that I have to say that today investors want to come to us, but in our industrial area, an ecosystem has been prepared to do some blackmailing."

He added that such antics harm the industry of Pune, so they leave this place and go to another place.

Sharing an instance, the BJP leader said, "Sadly, today afternoon I met an investor, he told me that 1 year back he was planning to invest Rs 6000 crores here, but the way he got threats and extortion messages, he then invested the whole sum in Karnataka instead of Maharashtra."

"If this continues, there will be no employment left for our youth, so we have to end this, so today I have given a very clear message to the police," he reiterated.

Devendra Fadnavis also requested all political parties to cut party lines and stand in solidarity against the Mafia rule.

( With inputs from ANI )

