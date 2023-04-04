Discussions on Draft Ministerial Declaration on three priority areas on Day 2 of G20 EWG Meeting in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 4 : Extensive discussions were held on the Draft Ministerial Declaration on the second day of Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting under India's G20 Presidency in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday.

Secretary, Labour and Employment Arti Ahuja and G20 EWG Chair is steering the discussions on Draft Ministerial Declaration covering the three priority areas taken up by the EWG.

The Draft Ministerial Declaration was earlier circulated to the G20 member countries and the comments and suggestions that were received have been incorporated in the Draft.

This Draft is presently being discussed in the 2nd EWG meeting.

The EWG has a mandate of addressing priority labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced, and job-rich growth for all.

Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), Government of India is the nodal ministry for Employment Working Group under the Indian presidency of G20.

The EWG under the Indian Presidency has taken up three priority areas, namely Addressing Global Skill Gaps, Gig and Platform Economy, and Social Protection and Sustainable Financing of Social Security.

EWG Chair thanked the participants for their contributions on these drafts during the discussions.

The Yoga Stretch break introduced in-between the sessions were not only invigorating, but was also appreciated by the members.

