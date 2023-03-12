"Discussions will be held on increasing women's participation with Shakhas...", RSS Joint Secretary

National Joint Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Manmohan Vaidya on Sunday said discussions will be held on ways to increase the women's participation with 'Shakhas'.

RSS is already running a Rastriya Sewika Samiti for women, through which women are associated with the Sangh.

On the beginning of three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS at Samalkha of Panipat district Vaidya, RSS Joint Secretary said, "There will be discussions on increasing the women's participation with 'Shakhas' on Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Panipat with the completion of 100 years of establishment of RSS in 2025."

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is going to complete 100 years of its establishment in 2025. A team of 3000 people has been formed known as 'Shatabdi Varsh Vistarak' who are taking the work of the Sangh to the masses. At present, about 1300 people have left for different places and are going to the people to convey Sangh's message and at present, there is an exercise to add 1500 more people to it," he added.

Addressing the media, Dr Manmohan Vaidya said, "In this time of Amrit Kaal, the form of self-reliance will be adopted in this meeting. A resolution will be passed regarding independent, indigenous, self-reliance society, and especially how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate citizens to perform their duties and make them self-reliant."

Talking about India's unity, Vaidya said, "A proper coordination committee is being formed to reach out to the masses and let them know the way the Sangh is working. Through this, the message will be given to the people that the whole country is one and Sangh is working together for all".

Further highlighting the increased number of RSS branches, Vaidya said, "68,651 daily branches are running at 42,613 places. 26,877 weekly meetings are there. 10,412 Sangh Mandli are there. 6,160 branches have increased as compared to 2020."

"Weekly meetings have increased by 32 per cent to 6,543. Sangh Mandli increased by 20 per cent. The Sangh is present in 71,355 places across the nation," he added.

Meanwhile talking about the people participating from abroad in the 'Sangh', Vaidya said, "In the era of technology, many people are joining the Sangh online also. Around 7,00,000 youths 20-25 years of age have joined Sangh from 2017 to 2022. People are trying to collect information about RSS online."

Further, tributes were also paid to Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and lawyer Shanti Bhushan at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha.

It also had the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

At the first session of the meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale read out the names of all the noted personalities who passed away in the last one year.

( With inputs from ANI )

