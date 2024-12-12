Disheartening to see disruptions in Parliament over wealth creators: Sadhguru

New Delhi, Dec 12 Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation on Thursday expressed dismay over repeated disruptions in the ongoing session of Parliament, particularly over matters related to privately owned businesses and conglomerates.

“It is disheartening to observe disruptions in the Parliament, particularly when we aspire to be a beacon of democracy for the world,” the spiritual guru said.

Taking to his social media handle on X, he advised, “The wealth creators and job providers of India should not become subject of political rhetoric.”

The spiritual guru further suggested that if there are discrepancies, they should be handled within the framework of law and let them become a political football.

"The Indian business must thrive for Bharat to become a Bhavya Bharat," Coimbatore-based Sadhguru remarked.

Sadguru's remarks comes amidst the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, scheduled to end on December 20, as it faces repeated adjournments over one or the other issue.

Congress-led Opposition has been targeting the government for "favouring" a few business houses while the NDA leaders have been attacking the INDIA bloc for corruption, accusing former Congress president of having links with ties with an organisation reportedly funded by the George Soros Foundation, which once supported the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

The foundation has been accused of backing narratives challenging India's sovereignty, including advocating for Kashmir's independence.

A day ago, the INDIA bloc moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar accusing him of partisan behaviour and acting as the spokesperson of the government.

The INDIA bloc held Jagdeep Dhnakar responsible for the repeated stalling and disruption of the House over his ‘headmaster-type attitude’ and treatment of ‘Parliament like a school.’

Justifying their stance against Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: "We were left with no option but to go ahead with this notice. For three years, he has been acting in a partisan manner. He has given ample time to the treasury benches, denied the Opposition a chance to present their views and also resorted to schooling the Opposition leaders like a headmaster."

