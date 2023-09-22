Disruptive passenger deboarded from Goa-Bengaluru Air India Express flight

New Delhi, Sep 22 A passenger was offloaded from Air India Express Goa-bound flight after he misbehaved with cabin crew while boarding the flight from Bengaluru airport.

"A passenger behaved in an inappropriate manner with our cabin crew while boarding a flight from Bengaluru to Goa. He was offloaded immediately, and a complaint filed with the Bengaluru Airport Police Station," said the airline spokesperson.

"We also initiated action in accordance with our disruptive passenger handling policy and relevant regulations concerning the safety and comfort of passengers and airline personnel. We prioritise the security and well-being of our guests and crew. We have a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive conduct on our flights," said the spokesperson.

This incident comes days after a passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight, leading to a state of panic among fellow passengers.

This incident had unfolded during the early hours of Wednesday aboard a flight originating from Delhi en route to Chennai.

The passenger responsible, known by the single name Manikandan, was subsequently handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a federal police force, by the flight crew upon arrival in Chennai.

--IANS

