Distant warning signal at Gujarat Ports as cyclone "Biparjoy" hits Arabian Sea

Gandhinagar, June 8 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory to all ports in Gujarat, instructing them to hoist the distant warning (DW II) signal as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea has transformed into a cyclonic storm named "Biparjoy."

According to the IMD, the storm has shifted in a northward direction and poses potential risks to the coastal regions.

The cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" remained stationary yesterday over the east-central and southeast Arabian Sea. The IMD bulletin stated that it is expected to gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the same region within the next 24 hours. The storm is currently located approximately 900 km west-southwest of Goa, 1020 km southwest of Mumbai, 1090 km south-southwest of Porbandar, and 1380 km south of Karachi.

In light of this weather phenomenon, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the deep sea. The IMD has advised them to refrain from fishing activities due to the potentially hazardous conditions. The cyclonic storm is anticipated to bring squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph along the North Gujarat coast, with gusts temporarily reaching 65 kmph. The sea is expected to be rough with waves from mainly westerly directions.

For the South Gujarat coast, no warnings have been issued for the first day, but fishermen are advised not to venture into the Central Arabian Sea from 7th June onwards.

Fishermen currently out at sea are urged to return to the coast. Specific areas where fishing activities are not advised include the southeast and adjoining central and southwest Arabian Sea on 6th June, central and adjoining areas of the south Arabian Sea from June 7-9, and central and adjoining areas of the north and south Arabian Sea on June 10. Similar warnings have been issued for the Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives areas from June 6-7, and Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts from June 8-10.

In addition to the fishermen warning, all ports along the Gujarat coast have been instructed to hoist the distant warning signal - II (DW II). This measure aims to alert vessels and ensure the safety of maritime activities in the region.

The IMD predicts that Cyclone "Biparjoy" will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the coming hours, with wind speeds potentially reaching 135-145 kmph and gusts up to 160 kmph over the next three to four days. The weather office has urged fishermen to adhere to the warnings and avoid venturing into the sea.

