Diversifying: Hamdard looks to enter new segments; plans to launch beauty products

New Delhi, Feb 5 Traditional medicine manufacturer Hamdard is looking to further diversify its product offerings by entering into new consumer segments.

In a conversation with , Hamdard Laboratories' Chairman Abdul Majeed confirmed the company's plans to bring out new offerings in the form of face washes, shampoos and oral hygiene products.

"We are currently working on new consumer products. Those products which are easily acceptable to the new generation of millennials," he said.

Besides, the company is working on products based on medicinal oils which are even safe to consume.

"We are working on products based on medicinal oils. Currently, we make at least 28 different types of oils in Unani medicines which have therapeutic value. We are looking at five or six areas

