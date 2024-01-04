Divya Pahuja Murder Case: All You Need To Know About The Ex-Girlfriend Linked to Notorious Gangster Sandeep Gadoloi

On Wednesday, the lifeless body of Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old model romantically linked to notorious gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was discovered in a hotel room. According to reports, she faced accusations of informing Haryana police about Gadoli's whereabouts, which allegedly resulted in his staged encounter at a Mumbai hotel in 2016. Pahuja had been released on bail after serving nearly seven years in jail on a murder charge. Let's delve into who Divya Pahuja was.

Coming from Baldev Nagar in Gurugram’s Sector-7, Pahuja had a tumultuous history, engaging with the underworld from the young age of 18. Her introduction to Sandeep Gadoli, a notorious criminal burdened with over 30 cases of murder, extortion, and robbery, occurred in 2014 through a mutual acquaintance. Their relationship evolved into a partnership, with Pahuja serving as his girlfriend and collaborator, frequently joining him in various cities. Alongside her involvement in criminal activities, she pursued a career as a model, showcasing her talents in numerous fashion shows and events.

Divya Pahuja murder case:

The alarm was raised by Pahuja's family when they couldn't reach her via phone. They reported her last sighting at a hotel owned by 56-year-old businessman Abhijeet Singh. Police intervention followed, leading to a raid on the hotel where bloodstains were discovered on the stairs. CCTV footage revealed two men dragging a body, wrapped in a bedsheet, and loading it into a blue BMW car.

Subsequently, Singh and his employees, Hemraj and Om Prakash, were arrested on murder charges. Singh admitted to shooting Pahuja after a dispute over personal photographs. He claimed she was blackmailing him, demanding money, and that he unsuccessfully attempted to delete the photos from her password-protected phone.

The investigation is exploring the motive behind the murder, including the potential involvement of Gadoli's relatives who may have held a grudge against Pahuja for betraying the gangster. The search for Pahuja's body is ongoing, believed to be dumped somewhere in the city.

Key pieces of evidence, such as the BMW car and the murder weapon, have been confiscated by the police. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention).