Diwali 2024: Tamil Nadu Govt Declares Half-Day Holiday For Educational Institutions On October 30

The Diwali holiday for schools and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu has been extended, with the state government announcing a half-day holiday on Wednesday, October 30, in addition to the previously declared holidays on October 31 and November 1.

In a prior notice, the government had declared a holiday on November 1, 2024, for government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, and colleges, marking the day after Diwali. This decision also includes a shift of the originally scheduled October 31 holiday to November 1, ensuring a continuous holiday period. To compensate for the holiday, the state government confirmed that November 9, 2024, will be a working day for all government institutions and offices.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. This vibrant festival, known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. As families prepare for the festivities, homes will be adorned with colorful rangoli patterns, illuminated with diyas and fairy lights.



