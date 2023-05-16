DK Shivakumar to go to Delhi today, suspense over next Karnataka CM continues

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will go to Delhi today amid a cliffhanger regarding the decision on Karnataka CM. Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi yesterday and has already met with top Congress leaders in a hotel on Monday night. Shivakumar cited health issues as a reason for staying in Bengaluru. Shivakumar on Monday cancelled his Delhi trip due to health issues. Doctors were seen at his residence for medical check-up. "I have some problem in the stomach. It's burning. It looks like some infection and I have a fever... Please let me be free (for some time)...," Shivakumar said.

The suspense over the new Karnataka chief minister intensified on Monday as state Congress president D K Shivakumar cancelled his visit to the national capital citing health issues after he and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the top post, were called by the central leadership for discussions.The three central observers, who interacted with party MLAs on their choice for the CM's post after the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday, briefed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and submitted their report.After the meeting, Randeep Surjewala, AICC in-charge for Karnataka, told reporters that the party will announce its decision by Tuesday evening