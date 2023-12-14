DMDK founder Vijayakanth announces wife Premalatha as his successor

Premalatha, wife of actor-turned politician ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth, who earlier served as the treasurer, was announced as the new general secretary of DMDK. The announcement was made during the party’s 18th General Council meeting in Thiruverkadu on Thursday, 14 December. The announcement was made during the party’s 18th General Council meeting in Thiruverkadu on Thursday, 14 December.She will now serve as the General Secretary of the party. Since 2018, she has served as the party’s Treasurer.Addressing the gathering, Premalatha roused the crowd while speaking about her husband and their leader.

She said, “The decision regarding which party to form a coalition with ahead of the Parliament elections will not be made by me, but only by ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth.”Making a public appearance, a visibly weak Vijayakanth received roaring applause while he sat on stage, surrounded by party cadres who physically supported him.Several members of the party were seen shedding tears at the sight of their ailing leader and former Tamil actor. When images of Vijayakanth sitting in a wheelchair at the meeting began to circulate on social media, it did not go well with netizens. Many said that it was “heartbreaking to see him like this”.

In November 2023, Vijayakanth was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai, following symptoms of fever, throat pain, and cold.During the admission, the party statement said that Vijayakanth, fondly called “Captain”, was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up and is likely to return home in a day or two.However, according to hospital sources, the actor developed a breathing issue during his admission and he was put on ventilator support whenever needed, during the treatment.