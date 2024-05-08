DMK govt turned TN into a hub of drugs in three years: Palaniswami

Chennai, May 8 AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the DMK government of turning the state into a hub of drugs during its three-year rule so far.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Palaniswami also alleged that some of the ruling party members are involved in drugs smuggling in the state.

He said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, with a sharp rise in cases of murder, robbery, and sexual assault.

Ridiculing the DMK government, Palaniswami said the increase in property tax and power tariff seems like a gift to the people of Tamil Nadu by the M.K. Stalin regime.

Palaniswami, who is also the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, alleged that the prices of essential commodities have gone up by several times, adding that the state government borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh crore in just three years.

The AIADMK leader also called the DMK government 'ineffective', 'useless', and 'anti-people', and claimed that the schemes which the present government inaugurated were initiated by his government when the AIADMK was in power.

