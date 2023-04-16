DMK issues legal notice to TN BJP chief Annamalai alleging defamation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 : DMK has issued a legal notice to Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai alleging defamation after he released his video clip 'DMK Files' on Friday that accused DMK top ministers and CM MK Stalin's family members of having unaccounted assets.

The notice issued on behalf of DMK states, "In a video clipping titled "DMK Files", which runs about 15 minutes several false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary and scandalous allegations were made against the DMK party, its President M.K. Stalin and the party's Ministers, MP's and other leaders. These allegations have the effect of defaming the party and its President and therefore our client, in his capacity as the Orgsation Secretary is constrained to issue the present legal notice to you in respect of the defamatory allegations made against DMK Party and its President alone."

The notice further stated that the entire series of allegations made by the state BJP chief against DMK President MK Stalin is based on misinformation, deceitful, baseless and with the intention of tarnishing his reputation and defaming him.

The notice also calls upon Annamalai to tender a public apology for his speech/allegations made in the press conference and remove the offending video from the press and his social media handles.

The notice further stated that Annamalai should pay damages to the tune of Rs 500,00,00,000 (Rupees Five Hundred Crores) to the party which the party will in turn pay over to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund

"Within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which our client will be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you and your properties, holding you personally liable for all costs and consequences arising therefrom", reads the statement.

DMK on Friday pooh-poohed BJP's Tamil Nadu chief's corruption allegations against its leaders as laughable and coming from an ignorant person. Countering Annamalai's allegations DMK's orgsation secretary R A Bharati said that Annamali had given no proof for his claims and challenged him to prove his allegation within 15 days after which, he said, they will take legal action against Annamalai after discussing with their legal team.

"As an orgsation secretary(of DMK) I challenge that within 15 days from today, he (Annamalai ) release proof of his corruption allegations against our leaders," R A Bharati said. "We will definitely take action against Annamalai after we discuss with our legal wing after 15 days".

Releasing his "DMK files" in a press conference here on Friday, Annamalai alleged that 27 DMK leaders alone together had 2 lakh crore which, he said, amounted to 10% of the GDP of Tamil Nadu.

In an apparent counter to this allegation R A Bharati said, "It is mandatory that a candidate should submit their property details before the election commissioner. If anything is wrong then every citizen can challenge this."

Bharati called Annamalai Ignorant and wondered how he passed the civil service examination.

"By Seeing Annamalai Press Meet I wonder how he cleared the civil service exam and became an IPS officer. I don't know how ignorant Annamalai is. His allegations against DMK leaders are laughable," Bharati said.

By calling Annamalai a liar and accusing him of diversionary tactics he said: "Annamalai has no proof in his allegations charged today. He is a congenital liar. Annamalai is involved in Aarudhra's finance orgsation corruption. These are all his diversionary tactics."

Since CBI, ED and all other central agencies are under the Modi government he wondered " whether he( Annamalai) criticises Modi or Nirmala Sitaraman."

Bharati also made fun of Annamalai saying that "it is good for DMK that he continues to remain as BJP's Tamil Nadu chief."

