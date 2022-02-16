Doctors successfully remove 47kg tumour from a woman's abdomen

Doctors at the Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad have removed a 47 kg tumor from a woman's abdomen and gave her a new life. This lump weighs almost twice as much as the woman. After the surgery, the woman weighed only 49 kg. When the woman was taken out of the operation theater, she felt that the heavy burden on her body had been removed.

Success in removing 47 kg lump from woman's abdomen

The surgical gastroenterologist of Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Chirag Desai said, "It was difficult to weigh the patient before the surgery because she could not stand up straight. However, after the operation, the woman lost 49 kg. According to Dr. Desai, the weight of the tumor removed was much higher than the weight of the woman. According to the Times of India, the woman's eldest son said his mother had been living with the tumor for 18 years. At first the knot was not that big. But then it's size began to increase rapidly.

The woman's son said due to covid he had not been able to take the woman to the hospital for two years. During this time the weight of tumor doubled. As a result, the woman was in constant pain. She could not even get out of bed. The family then went to Apollo Hospital, where doctors decided to perform surgery on January 27 after an examination, and the woman underwent successful surgery.