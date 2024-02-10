Does the Government Want To Say That One Religion Has Won Over Another?, MP Asaduddin Owaisi Questions Central Government

During his speech in the Lok Sabha, MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the central government and posed a series of questions. He questioned the government's stance on the issue of Ram Mandir, expressing support for the Babri Masjid. He also raised concerns about the government's treatment of different religions and the message being sent to the Muslim population. Owaisi emphasized that he does not speak on behalf of historical figures associated with Muslim rule in India.

He said, what is going on in the country on the issue of Ram Mandir? Long live Babri Masjid; he is and will remain. Is the Modi government a government of only one religion? Or is there a government that accepts all religions? What message are you giving to millions of Muslims by celebrating January 22?

He added, "Does the government want to say that one religion has won over another? What message are you giving to the 17 crore Muslims in the country? They betrayed Muslims in 1992, 2019, and 2022; I am not the spokesperson of Babar, Aurangzeb, and Jinnah." While talking about the Ram Mandir Inauguration, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I want to ask if the Modi government is for a particular religion or the government of the entire country." He added that India is my religion. I think this country has no religion. I respect Lord Sri Ram, but I hate Nathuram Godse because he killed a person whose last words were 'Hey Ram'.

I respect Sri Ram, but...

"After December 6, 1992, there were riots in the country. Many youths were jailed, and they came out as old men. I respect Lord Sri Rama. But I hate Nathuram because he killed a person whose last words were 'Hey Rama'. Why ask Owaisi about Babar?" "Ask about Bose, Nehru, and our country," he added.

Also recently, an MP said that on December 6, when Babri Masjid was being demolished, Narasimha Rao was performing puja. The highest honor in the country has been given to the person who takes out the Rath Yatra. This shows the role of the government. Owaisi criticized the government for awarding the Bharat Ratna to L.K.