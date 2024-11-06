Donald Trump Wins US Presidential Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates 'Friend'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 6, congratulated Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States after winning US election 2024. PM Modi said that he looks forward to renewing collaboration to further strengthen the India-US ties.

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

India and the US have strong diplomatic ties. The friendship between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi is deep, as both the leaders had invited each other earlier. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Donald Trump, the president of the US, hosted Prime Minister Modi at one of the huge events in the US, like “Howdy, Modi!” in Houston.

Later in 2020, ahead of the US election, PM Modi invited Donald Trump to Ahmedabad in one of the largest events for the US President called “Namaste Trump,” where both leaders addressed huge crowds at the stadium. They also shared a vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” collaborating to counter China’s influence in the region.