Donald Trump Praises Elon Musk After Winning US Presidential Election

President-elect Donald Trump praised X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of his open supporters during the White House race. “We have a new star... a star is born—Elon!” the Republican nominee said from the stage on Tuesday, November 6. Trump declared himself victorious and promised to bring a “golden age” to the United States.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he said to cheering crowds The Republican has picked up the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, leaving Kamala Harris with only a narrow path to victory.

“This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond,” Trump said.

Praising Musk, he humorously said, “He sent a rocket up, I saw it coming down.” Trump further said, "He is a genius. We have to protect our geniuses, we don't have many of them."

