Donetsk and Luhansk: Know the statelets in Ukraine

Moscow-backed separatists have taken control over the southeastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which was known as Donbas, for almost eight years. But on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized them, although Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Syria have joined Putin in recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk. While Georgian provinces of South Ossetia and Abkhazia also recognized them on Monday.

However, the central question is the Georgian provinces of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Would it decide to help the rebels “restore” their statelets to the original borders, it seems a large-scale war between Moscow and Kyiv.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the Interfax News Agency on Tuesday that, Russia will recognize “the borders, where the leadership of the DNR and the LNR are executing their authority." But the foreign ministry on Tuesday stated that the border is still yet to be resolved.



