Don’t want tourism at cost of people, govt should act against drugs: Goa Congress

Panaji, Nov 14 Congress on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP government in Goa for not controlling drink and drive cases and also of drugs, which are killing locals on roads due to accidents.

“We are a tourist destination, we want tourists but not at the cost of our people. Outsiders (Tourists) come to Goa, have drugs and liquor and kill people of Goa on roads,” Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said, speaking to reporters here.

Referring to the accident that occurred at Vagator in North Goa, which killed a local woman after a speeding Haryana registered SUV rammed into her on Saturday evening, while she was standing near the reception counter of the resort, Patkar said that the government should become serious now.

“We don’t want such tourism which is killing our people. Drugs have reached all areas of the state. Government has to be serious and save the future of youths,” he said.

Amit Patkar said that drink and drive, and drugs cases are increasing in the state.

“Government should now become serious because outsiders come to Goa to enjoy; they have drugs and liquor and kill people of Goa on roads. This has to be stopped somewhere. Law and order has collapsed. There is no law and order in the state. Police are busy in collecting haftas. They are not bothered of people,” he said.

Patkar said that in coastal areas of the north like Calangute, Vagator, Ashvem, Morjim, drug cases have increased. “Without the help of the police, this nexus can’t run,” he said.

