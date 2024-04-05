Doors Are Open…You Can Come to Us or Go to Jail: Minister Ramdas Athawale’s Unique Offer

The Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) leader Ramdas Athawale made a notable appearance in Uttarakhand, where he rallied support for BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Championing the BJP's '400 par' slogan, Athawale vehemently criticized the Congress-India alliance. Amidst discussions surrounding ED raids on leaders and their subsequent joining of the BJP, Athawale delivered statements that have sparked widespread debate.

Union Minister Athawale asserted, "Simply joining the BJP does not terminate ongoing investigations. Individuals facing allegations by the ED may have joined the BJP, but these allegations remain unproven. Our party extends its doors to all, just as we extend the doors of the jail. Those who join us are free to leave whenever they wish, and if the ED wishes to pursue them, they have the liberty to do so. Our responsibility lies in welcoming those who seek to join us."

Regarding the Shiv Sena's split in Maharashtra, Athawale remarked, "Eknath Shinde's decision to join the BJP with 50 MLAs wasn't orchestrated by us. He aimed to challenge Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and aspire for the chief minister's position. Thackeray's alliance with the Congress-NCP led him to seek refuge with us."

He continued, "I urged Sharad Pawar to align with the NDA, citing Prime Minister Modi's commendation. If figures like George Fernandes can align with the BJP, why not Pawar? Had Pawar joined the NDA, the split might have been averted. We're not in the business of breaking alliances. Others see the BJP as a viable alternative, hence their inclination to join us."

