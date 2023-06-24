Double engine government certain to be formed in Andhra also, says state BJP chief

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju on Friday claimed that in AP also double engine Sarkar is certain.

The BJP state chief said, "The wind is changing in AP. Lotus is blooming. Public meetings are being held on Modi's nine-year governance. Double engine Sarkar is certain in AP too."

Somu Veerraju further alleged that the state government has become a dubbing government and added that the truth can't be hidden for long.

"You can't keep the truth hidden for long. The stickers that Jagan's government is putting up will not last long. Past and present governments in AP have misappropriated central funds. The work done in the name of Nadu-Nedu, and all the uniforms given as part of Jagananna's kits are all central funds. Jagan's government has become a dubbing government in AP", he said.

The BJP leader added, "Without the Union Government's support, how will Jagan (Andhra CM) disburse welfare schemes to the people? Every single rupee of the state government is given by the Central Government."

