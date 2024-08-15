Double engine govt paving way for prosperity through infrastructure development: Haryana minister

Gurugram, Aug 15 The double engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Haryana is paving the way for prosperity through infrastructure development, state Public Works Minister Banwari Lal said here on Thursday.

The minister was speaking after hoisting the national flag at a district-level function, organised here at Tau Devi Lal Stadium to mark the 78th Independence Day.

In his address, he said today is a day of happiness and pride for every Indian. With the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, the whole country is painted in the colour of patriotism.

The minister said that the Centre and the state government are "giving priority to the development of world-class infrastructure in every corner of Haryana and paving the way for prosperity through connectivity".

"The country's big road projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram district are excellent examples of this," he added.

Minister Banwari Lal further said that work has also started on a project worth Rs 5,450 crore to connect Old Gurugram to Metro Rail from Millennium City Centre.

"At the same time, within the last one week... the Chief Minister first inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 184 crore in Pataudi and two days ago, through video conference, projects worth Rs 144 crore in Gurugram district," he said.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Saini on August 13 virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth Rs 144 crore in Gurugram. These projects included development works linked to the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), Irrigation Department and Health Department.

Similarly, the Chief Minister on August 10 inaugurated and laid the foundations of 87 projects worth Rs 184 crore in the district.

These projects are set to improve local infrastructure, public services, and community facilities, marking a significant leap forward in the development of the region, the government said in a statement.

