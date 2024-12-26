Dr. Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Tributes Pour In for Former PM from Political Leaders

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, passed away at 92 after a prolonged illness. His death stunned the political landscape and the nation, as he served two terms in office. Congress party members from Belgum are traveling back to Delhi to attend his last rites. Meanwhile politicians are expressing their deep condolences on his death. Dr. Manmohan Singh, born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab, India, served as the 14th Prime Minister of India from May 22, 2004, to May 26, 2014. He is recognized as a pivotal figure in India's economic transformation and is celebrated for his scholarly approach to governance and economic policy.

Priyanka Gandhi posted on X, "Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strongwilled and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics."

Mamta Banerjee CM of West bengal also took X and expressed her sadness on the big loss, she said, "Profoundly stunned and saddened by the sudden demise of our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji. I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union Cabinet. His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country are widely acknowledged . The country will miss his stewardship and I shall miss his affection. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers.

Former CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The demise of former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss for the country. It is impossible to put his qualities of wisdom and simplicity into words. May God grant the noble soul a place in his lotus feet. My condolences to his family and well-wishers.

Om Shanti."

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी का निधन देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनकी विद्वता और सादगी के गुणों को शब्दों में पिरोना असंभव है। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। उनके परिवार और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।

ॐ शांति — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 26, 2024

DMK leader M.K.Stalin exprssed his emotions with long post on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a statesman whose intellect and leadership steered India’s economic transformation. His tenure marked an era of steady growth, social progress, and reforms that improved the lives of millions. Dr. Manmohan Singh’s partnership with Thalaivar Kalaignar was instrumental in advancing Tamil Nadu’s development. Their mutual respect and collaboration brought vital projects and strengthened the state’s progress across various sectors. Dr. Manmohan Singh valued Tamil Nadu’s aspirations, ensuring that the voices of the South resonated in national policies."

"Even during turbulent times, Dr. #ManmohanSingh and Thalaivar Kalaignar stood together, exemplifying the strength of coalition politics built on trust and respect for regional identities. His calm, thoughtful leadership reflected a rare quality — a leader who spoke less but achieved more, driven by action rather than rhetoric. To the people of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Manmohan Singh was not only a Prime Minister but a friend of the state. His ability to understand and address our needs helped strengthen Tamil Nadu’s role in India’s growth story. His modesty, despite his vast knowledge and stature, left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working alongside him. On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and the DMK, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire. party. Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy of wisdom, humility, and service will continue to guide and inspire future generation," He added.

LOP and congress leader, Rahul Gandhi posted on X and said, "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

Mallikarjun Kharge took X and wrote, "Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty."

Kharge further added, "I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication. I am proud to have been a part of his Cabinet as Labour Minister, Railway Minister and Social Welfare Minister. A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history. In this moment of sorrow, I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May they get the strength to overcome this huge loss. His enduring legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare, and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in eternal peace."