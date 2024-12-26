Dr Manmohan Singh Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister and Economist

Dr. Manmohan Singh dies at age of 92 due to respiratory problem. He was admitted to Delhi AIIMS hospital on Thursday morning. He severed two terms as a PM of India. Current PM of Narendra Modi posted condolences on his official account on X.

He wrote, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic… pic.twitter.com/clW00Yv6oP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024

Singh gained national recognition in 1991 as the finance minister in P.V. Narasimha Rao's government, where he played a pivotal role in introducing transformative economic reforms that shaped India's modern economy.

He later served as the Prime Minister of India for two consecutive terms, leading the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) from 2004 to 2014. Singh continued to serve as a member of the Rajya Sabha until his retirement in April 2024, marking the end of his long and distinguished career in public service.