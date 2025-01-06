Dr. Rustom Soonawala Passes Away: Famous Gynecologist Who Assisted in Births of Bollywood's Babies Dies at 95

Renowned gynecologist Dr. Rustom Soonawala, a Padma Shri awardee known for his pioneering contributions to women's health and family planning, passed away at 95 on Sunday after a prolonged illness, TOI reported. Widely regarded as the doctor for all, from Bollywood elites to everyday women, he is best remembered for inventing the polyethylene IUD in the 1960s, a safer alternative to earlier devices.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, former president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, praised Dr. Soonawala as a pivotal figure in the advancement of infertility treatment in India. In her 2015 book Lifegiver, Dr. Soonawala's biographer, Rashmi Uday Singh, traces his career, highlighting his MD from Wadia Hospital in 1956 and his journey to becoming a professor.