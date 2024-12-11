DRDO gets India’s 1st green propulsion system

Mumbai, Dec 11 The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday got the revolutionary iBooster green propulsion system.

Designed specifically for 100–500 kg satellites, the iBooster system was developed by the Mumbai-based deep-tech startup Manastu Space Technologies. It facilitates critical operations such as orbit raising, station-keeping, and deorbiting.

The system’s proprietary hydrogen peroxide-based fuel ensures enhanced performance, safety, and sustainability compared to conventional toxic fuels and other exorbitantly expensive alternate fuels.

The milestone marks the culmination of four years of extensive Research and development, supported by DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF), and showcases the growing role of Indian startups in advancing national defense and space capabilities.

Proprietary innovations include a hydrogen peroxide-based fuel, safer and eco-friendly; an optimised thruster design for efficiency and precision; and a high-temperature catalyst, ensuring seamless ignition and endurance in space.

“Manastu Space’s achievement demonstrates the transformative potential of Indian startups in deep tech. Their innovation supports DRDO’s mission to enhance India’s defense and satellite capabilities,” the DRDO said.

“Delivering this technology to DRDO is a proud milestone for us. It reflects our commitment to creating greener, safer, and highly efficient solutions for space exploration. This collaboration highlights the strength of innovation and collaboration in advancing India’s aerospace capabilities,” added Tushar Jadhav, Co-founder of Manastu Space.

Meanwhile, Manastu Space is also gearing up for a groundbreaking space test aboard an upcoming PSLV mission by ISRO, demonstrating the system’s capabilities on a global stage. This mission underlines India’s leadership in developing sustainable space technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Tushar Jadhav and Ashtesh Kumar, Manastu Space Technologies is a pioneer in sustainable space innovation. Specialising in propulsion systems and satellite technology, the company addresses critical challenges in space safety and sustainability.

Through cost-effective, high-performance solutions, Manastu Space is driving India’s emergence as a global leader in aerospace innovation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor