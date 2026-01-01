DRDO praised by IAF, Indian Army on its 68th Raising Day

New Delhi, Jan 1 The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday celebrated its 68th Raising Day with the armed forces and several dignitaries extending greetings to the nation's missile and technology powerhouse.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the nation in hailing DRDO scientists and personnel, praising their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and deep sense of national duty.

Taking to X, the Defence Minister said, "On DRDO Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all DRDO scientists, personnel and their families. Their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and sense of national duty are vital to strengthening India's Defence preparedness and advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a message to DRDO said, “Heartfelt congratulations on the Foundation Day of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Over the past several decades, DRDO has played a remarkable role in strengthening India's security capabilities, developing indigenous Defence technologies, and realizing the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

“From missile technology to state-of-the-art Defence systems, the dedication and innovation of @DRDO_India's scientists is a matter of pride for the nation. DRDO's contribution to the country's strategic security, strategic self-reliance, and building an India prepared for future challenges has always been inspirational,” said Birla in a message on social media.

“Certainly, this prestigious institution will continue to set new benchmarks in the fields of science, research, and national service in the times to come,” he said.

The Indian Air Force also extended its greetings to the DRDO. “All Air Warriors of the Indian Air Force extend warm greetings and best wishes to all personnel and veterans of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the occasion of their #68thRaisingDay,” said the IAF in a message on social media.

The Indian Army also wished the DRDO. “#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy extend warm wishes and greetings to all #DRDO personnel and their families on the occasion of #DRDO Day,” said the Indian Army in a social media message.

The DRDO was established on this day in 1958 to strengthen India and make the country self-reliant in the fields of science and technology, particularly in Defence.

With a vast network of 52 laboratories, DRDO is engaged in the development of Defence technologies across a wide range of critical domains, including aeronautics, armaments, electronics, land combat engineering, life sciences, materials, missiles and naval systems.

