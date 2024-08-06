DRDO scientists develop PBAT-based biodegradable packaging

Hyderabad, Aug 6 A team of scientists at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed PBAT-based biodegradable packaging, revolutionising the market with eco-friendly alternatives that decompose within three months, leaving no harmful residue.

Dr. K Veerabrahmam, Scientist, DRDO and his team at Advanced Systems Laboratory of DRDO at Hyderabad developed biodegradable packaging products using PBAT, a biodegradable polymer derived from petroleum products or plant oils.

This innovative technology has been shared with over 40 industries free of cost, aiming for widespread adoption across the country and the world, the team said on Tuesday.

PBAT-based biodegradable packaging is set to transform the market with its remarkable strength and durability, comparable to conventional plastics. These products offer an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on quality.

Extensive environmental impact studies, including the IS 17088 test, have confirmed that these biodegradable bags decompose within three months, leaving no harmful residue and ensuring they are compostable, it said.

"Despite the slightly higher production cost of Rs 160 to 180 per kg compared to traditional polyethene bags at Rs. 140 per kg, DRDO and its partners are committed to keeping these biodegradable bags cost-effective.

He mentioned that the success of this initiative is already evident at the Tirumala temple, where biodegradable bags are now used for distributing Tirupati Laddus.

This pilot project serves as a model for further implementation in tourist destinations, coastal areas, and other regions, promoting the widespread adoption of biodegradable packaging solutions.

The potential applications of this technology extend beyond carry bags. Biodegradable materials can be utilised for medical waste bags, aprons, garbage bags, nursery bags, shrink films, and packing films, showcasing their versatility and broad utility. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable living and environmental preservation, the team said.

“The patent of this technology is in progress. The extensive research conducted by the Advanced Systems Laboratory of DRDO in Hyderabad underscores their commitment to finding the best environment-friendly replacements for hazardous plastic. The collaboration with Ecolastic Private Limited and the involvement of multiple industries exemplify the collective effort required to combat the plastic pollution crisis,” it added.

