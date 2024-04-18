DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile off Odisha Coast (Watch Video)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, on April 18, 2024. During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation.

The missile's performance was monitored by several Range Sensors, such as Radar, an Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), and Telemetry, deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path. The missile's flight was also monitored from the Indian Air Force's Su-30-Mk-I aircraft.

The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low-altitude sea-skimming flight. This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru.

The missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and more reliable performance. It was developed by the Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries. The test was witnessed by many senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories and representatives from the production partner.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test of the ITCM and stated that the successful development of an indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence R&D.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire team of DRDO on successful conduct of the ITCM launch.