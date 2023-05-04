Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana killed in police encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force

Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut. Anil Dujana, a notorious criminal of western UP, was nabbed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in 2021. Dujana had 62 cases registered against him, including that of 18 murders, extortion, looting, land grabbing and others. Anil Dujana had a bounty of Rs 25, 000 announced by Bulandshahr police and the Noida Police had kept a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. He had been in jail since 2012, but was granted bail in 2021. Later, a court issues a non-bailable warrant against him for non-appearance in old cases.

After being nabbed in a triple murder case in 2012, Anil Dujana started operating his criminal empire from jail with the help other criminals Randeep Bhati and Amit Kasana. Dujana planned and directed his aides to execute murders, extortion and other criminal activities while sitting in jail. The Dujana family had a long-running enmity with the Sundar Bhati gang. In 2012, Dujana and his gang attacked Sundar Bhati and his close associates with an AK-47 rifle. The two rival gangs often came face to face over government contracts, theft of steel bars and toll plaza contracts. It was due to threat from Bhati gang, the police used to take Dunana to court in a bulletproof jacket.